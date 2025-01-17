Carolina Panthers linked to Los Angeles Chargers corner as potential free agent steal
Heading into the 2025 offseason the Carolina Panthers need about as much help as they can possibly get when it comes to upgrading their defense. They need two new starting safeties, a partner in crime for Derrick Brown inside, more edge rushing firepower and linebacker depth at a minimum. Cornerback should probably be last on the list, but that's only assuming that they re-sign both Jaycee Horn and Mike Jackson, who were their two most-consistent defenders in 2024.
Letting Horn walk would be insane, and it should be relatively easy to re-sign Jackson, who came over in a preseason trade from the Seattle Seahawks. However, it's no guarantee that they'll be able to work out a deal - and if Jackson leaves they'll be down a solid starter at a critical position.
If that happens the Panthers should look to the free agent market to replace him rather than using precious draft capital that has to be spent elsewhere. According to David Latham from Last Word on Sports, Carolina should target Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. in free agency.
LWOS on Panthers-Asante Samuel Jr.
"Samuel won’t fix every issue on this team, but he won’t have to. Former first-round pick Jaycee Horn finally stayed healthy in 2024 and made the Pro Bowl, proving he has the talent to be a legitimate boundary cornerback. Taking Asante Samuel from the Chargers and pairing him with Horn and potentially Mike Jackson should give the Panthers three starting-caliber defensive backs without breaking the bank. "
Samuel (5-foot-10, 180 pounds) isn't quite as good as his dad, who made four Pro Bowl teams and won two Super Bowls during his time in the NFL. However, he's still an above-average starter with ball skills and quality coverage.
In 50 games with the Chargers Samuel has totaled six interceptions and 37 pass breakups and has never allowed a passer rating over 96.8, which came in his rookie year. On the flipside, Samuel is not a great tackler, having missed 27 attempts in his career (13.3%).
