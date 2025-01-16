Panthers star corner Jaycee Horn makes it clear where he wants to play beyond the 2025 season
The Carolina Panthers know they will have one of the best young cornerbacks in the league, Jaycee Horn, on the roster in 2025, but beyond that, there is some work to be done. Last spring, the Panthers exercised the fifth-year option on Horn's contract, but this offseason, the two sides will be working toward a contract extension.
General Manager Dan Morgan called Horn "the focal point of the defense, somebody that we’re gonna want here long-term" during his exit interview with the media earlier this month. Fortunately for Morgan and Carolina, they're not dealing with someone who is very interested in testing the market.
“I said in an interview a couple weeks back that I’m a guy that’s built on loyalty. I want to be where I was drafted," Horn said during an appearance on The Jim Rome Show. "I’ve seen those struggling days of the Panthers when I first came in and we’re even still going through them a little bit now, and I know the team is going in the right direction. Charlotte is a cool spot. I definitely would love to be there, be a part of the change, and see the glory days.”
Horn has always been viewed as a key building block for the Panthers' defense, but injuries early on in his career have slowed him down and caused some concern about his long-term future. This season, however, the injury bug stayed away, allowing Horn to play in 15 of the team's 17 games. He finished the year with 68 tackles, 13 passes defended, five tackles for loss, two quarterback hits, two sacks, and an interception en route to a Pro Bowl selection.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Carolina Panthers connected to mammoth trade for Cowboys superstar
Why the Panthers are best-positioned to win the NFC South in 2025
Adam Thielen details one change by Bryce Young that led to success
Panthers players reveal how Bryce Young won over the locker room