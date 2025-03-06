Panthers can't afford to lose their low-key stud at cornerback to free agency
Carolina Panthers general manager Dan Morgan didn't hit a whole lot of notes during his first year on the job. Aside from signing guards Damien Lewis and Robert Hunt, almost every major decision that he made wound up going bad, or is at least headed that direction. His first draft pick looks like a bust, his second will have played just three games at this level by 2026 and if not for Bryce Young's second-half surge there'd be almost nothing to look forward to for this roster.
One exception to the rule was an under-the-radar deal that Morgan made as the preseason was winding down. With Dane Jackson sidelined due to an injury, Morgan pulled off a trade with the Seatte Seahawks, sending seventh-round linebacker Michael Barrett over in exchange for veteran cornerback Mike Jackson.
Not counting the two big upgrades at guard this may have been the best transaction that the Panthers made the entire year, because Jackson quickly proved that he was worth a whole lot more than a late flyer in the draft.
According to an analysis by Cody Benjamin at CBS Sports, Jackson is the one free agent that the Panthers cannot afford to lose.
"The former Seattle Seahawks prospect actually fared reasonably well as a full-timer in 2024, logging 17 pass breakups. The Panthers just aren't set to lose a lot of difference-makers."
This is correct, and it should also be a relatively-easy box for the front office to check off. Jackson had been playing as a restricted free agent the previous three years with Seattle, keeping his salary relatively low. Re-signing Jackson to a new deal won't break the bank, allowing Carolina to secure a solid starter at a key position without spending too much.
Better yet, re-signing Jackson may allow the Panthers to put off drafting a cornerback for another year or two, enabling them to focus on other defensive needs like safety, edge and the interior defensive line.
At what it would likely cost failing to re-sign Jackson would be an unforced error.
