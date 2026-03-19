Why Did the Carolina Panthers Sign Rasheed Walker For Just 1 Year?

Free agency has been a major success for the Carolina Panthers so far, filling gaps across the roster. One signing the Panthers made wasn’t as flashy or as newsworthy as the Jaelan Phillips signing, but it could be argued that it’s just as important for the team.

The Panthers signed former Packers left tackle Rasheed Walker to a 1-year deal worth up to $10 million. The value of the deal, excluding incentives, is reported to be $4 million. Just $4 million for one of the top defensive tackles on the market is extremely impressive for GM Dan Morgan and the Panthers to pull off.

Rasheed Walker’s On a “Prove It’ Deal

Nov 2, 2025; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Green Bay Packers offensive tackle Rasheed Walker (63) during the game against the Carolina Panthers at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Rasheed Walker didn’t have his best season in 2025; he finished with a 64.6 PFF grade, ranking 52nd among the 89 qualifying tackles. Walker is still just 26 years old, though, and has had seasons with better production than in 2025, which is why it’s weird that the Panthers didn’t sign him to a multi-year deal.

Walkers 2025 doesn’t match who he’s been for his career, though; his 64.6 grade is much lower than his career grade, which is a 76.8 grade. Walker was also the top tackle on PFF’s free agent rankings.

Panthers sign former Packers OT Rasheed Walker.



No less than 950 snaps at left tackle in each of the last three seasons.@997thefox • #KeepPounding



pic.twitter.com/GvACeONYdT — John Ellis (@1PantherPlace) March 13, 2026

The one-year deal seems to be a prove-it deal for Walker, where he comes in, shows he can be productive on what should be an above-average offensive line, and then finds his lucrative multi-year contract somewhere, whether it’s Carolina or not.

Panthers Should’ve Signed Walker On a Mult-Year Deal

Green Bay Packers offensive tackle Rasheed Walker (63) and running back Chris Brooks (30) are shown during the first quarter of their game against the Carolina Panthers Sunday, November 2, 2025 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. | Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Panthers likely didn’t sign Walker to a multi-year deal because they expect to have Ikem Ekwonu back in 2027. Ekwonu is likely to miss this upcoming season due to a torn patellar injury he suffered against the Los Angeles Rams.

Ikem Ekwonu was carted to the locker room 🙏 pic.twitter.com/KM2yAlgFFn — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) January 10, 2026

It makes sense when thinking about Ekwonu coming back, but at the same time, he’s coming back from a serious injury, which could affect the rest of his career, so Carolina should’ve gotten Rasheed Walker to sign a multi-year deal, even with Ekwonu coming back.

Hopefully it wont matter that its just a one year deal after the 2026 season, the Panthers should ideally be able to sign Walker to that multi-year deal, even with Ekwonu coming back, it works out both ways, if Walker doesn’t get back to form for a second year in a row, then Carolina brings him back as a rotation piece and as insurance in case Ekwonu is still effected by the injury.

If Walker does ball out this year, Carolina should lock him up and explore options with the rest of the offensive line, it’s not every day a young, talented pass blocker is available, so Carolina should’ve fully taken advantage of the opportunity.