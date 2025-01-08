Cowboys superstar drops shocking take on Bryce Young, Panthers
Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young is certainly doing a great job reversing the narrative.
During the early stages of the 2024 NFL campaign, it was looking like Young's career with the Panthers may be over, as he was benched in favor of Andy Dalton and trade speculation ensued ahead of the trade deadline.
But then, during the second half of the season, Young was so impressive that some are even wondering if we should revisit the Young vs. C.J. Stroud debate.
The former No. 1 overall pick capped off his sophomore year by going 25-for-34 with 251 yards, three passing touchdowns and a couple of rushing scores in Carolina's overtime win over the Atlanta Falcons, firmly establishing himself as the team's answer under center for 2025.
Dallas Cowboys superstar Micah Parsons has taken notice of Young and went as far to say that the Panthers could be a team to watch next season because of his progression.
"His confidence," Parsons said on his podcast. "This is the type of team that you're going to be scared of going into next year. The way Bryce Young finished. ... This is a team that you're going to want to be scared of. ... They're probably going to make a run next year."
Parsons added that he feels the Panthers are going to make some moves in free agency to bolster their roster and also notes that they have the NFL Draft to plug some other holes.
Will Carolina actually be a playoff contender next season? In the NFC South, anything is possible. Consider this: the Panthers went 5-12 this year and still finished just three games out of second place in the division.
But the fact that Parsons is so confident that Carolina will be a team to watch in 2025 definitely speaks volumes, especially considering where the Panthers were back in September.
