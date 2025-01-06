Star playmaker could be finished with Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers finished off their regular season with an impressive overtime win over the Atlanta Falcons, and it may have marked Adam Thielen's final game with the Panthers. Actually, it may have been his final game in the NFL period, as the veteran wide receiver seems to be contemplating retirement.
"Yeah, for sure," Thielen said when asked about whether or not he was considering call it quits. “I mean, every year I think I consider it. It’s no different than the last three years. Nothing has changed in the last three years as far as the process of the next two weeks. I’m going to take two weeks to be around my family, get my mind away from football, see how my body feels in two, three weeks and then be very clear of my intentions."
And if Thielen doesn't retire? Well, there is a chance he could be done in Carolina.
The 34-year-old has one year remaining on his deal, but the Panthers have an out in his contract. Carolina could opt to try and trade Thielen, and while he would certainly generate interest, there is also a chance that teams will be hesitant to surrender legitimate value for a player who could end up getting cut.
Injuries limited Thielen to just 10 games this season. During that time, he caught 48 passes for 615 yards and five touchdowns, indicating that he absolutely has plenty of gas left in the tank when healthy. Heck, in 2023, he hauled in 103 receptions for 1,014 yards and four scores.
The Minnesota State product has certainly seemed to develop a synergy with quarterback Bryce Young, which could convince the Panthers to try and keep him for 2025.
Of course, that's assuming that Thielen will actually want to return to the gridiron.
Thielen began his NFL career with the Minnesota Vikings in 2014 and made a couple of Pro Bowls there before signing with Carolina in 2023.
