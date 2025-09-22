Carolina Panthers climb 7 spots in NFL power rankings after crushing Week 3 win
Sunday's 30-0 win over the Atlanta Falcons was a game-changing break-through win for the Carolina Panthers - the kind they can build on and turn their 2025 season around. If you don't believe us, just look at the next four games on their schedule, all of which are definitely winnable.
For the first time this year, the Panthers' offense played a clean game, with Bryce Young managing to avoid throwing any interceptions or losing any fumbles. He's also developed a nice rapport with star rookie Tetairoa McMillan. Their run game also showed signs of life after sleeping in Weeks 1-2.
Carolina's defense is the real star of the show, though. Defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero deserves a ton of credit for turning around a unit that allowed more points than any team in NFL history last season.
Thanks to their huge shutout win, the Panthers are up seven spots in the latest power rankings from Matt Johnson at Sportsnaut. They enter Week 4 at No. 23, up from No. 30.
Panthers up 7 spots in power rankings
"While the first win of the season came in Week 3, it feels like the real turnaround for this club came last Sunday. After falling behind 27-3 in the third quarter versus Arizona, Carolina clawed its way back and nearly pulled off the improbable comeback. Since trailing 27-3 last week, the Panthers have outscored their opponent 49-0. If this momentum can carry over into Week 4 on the road in New England, it will be time to buy early stock in Carolina."
There are still definitely some kinks to be worked out. The Panthers have to find another pass-catching weapon to step up outside of McMillan to help take pressure off Young. They can also improve at the second level of their defense, which is still giving up too many explosive plays.
That being said, this team has looked dramatically better over their last six quarters than the first six that they played this season. If they can continue building on this momentum and win next week at New England, it'll be a whole new ball game.