Where are Panthers in NFL power rankings after losing vs. 49ers?

The Carolina Panthers are back to .500 after their latest loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 12.

The Panthers are wishing they played better against the Niners, but the loss didn't affect their placement in NFL.com writer Eric Edholm's power rankings. The Panthers are staying at No. 19 despite falling to the 49ers.

"Monday's loss wasn't a season-ender, but it certainly was a disappointment -- especially considering how well the defense played, in spite of losing three contributors during the course of the game," Edholm wrote. "Jaycee Horn was enjoying one of the best outings of his career, with two massive first-half picks, before exiting with a concussion.

"That unit started bending late, but the offense turned three Brock Purdy INTs into an end-zone pick, a three-and-out and a field goal. Bryce Young struggled to get anything downfield until the TD to Tetairoa McMillan, and the Panthers couldn't convert the ensuing two-point attempt.

"Young's second pick of the game, midway through the fourth quarter, was pretty much the final nail in the coffin. It was a disappointing step backward for an offense coming off one of its best games of the season. At minus-53, Carolina's point differential isn't much better than those of the Browns (-58) and Commanders (-60), a pair of 3-8 teams."

Carolina Panthers safety Nick Scott during the second half against the San Francisco 49ers. | Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

Panthers stay put in NFL power rankings

The teams sitting behind the Panthers are the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Atlanta Falcons, Miami Dolphins, Minnesota Vikings, Arizona Cardinals, Cincinnati Bengals, Washington Commanders, Cleveland Browns, New York Giants, New York Jets, New Orleans Saints, Tennessee Titans and Las Vegas Raiders.

This means the Panthers are the highest-ranked team in the NFC South, which bodes well for their playoff chances. The Buccaneers fell eight spots to No. 20 right behind the Panthers after losing star quarterback Baker Mayfield to a shoulder injury.

The Panthers play the Bucs twice in the final three weeks of the regular season, so it's possible that the season could come down to that as long as Carolina doesn't eliminate itself before then.

The Panthers have one more game before their Week 14 bye against the Los Angeles Rams. Kickoff is scheduled for Sunday at 1 p.m. ET inside Bank of America Stadium.

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings and Carolina Panthers cornerback Corey Thornton. | Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

