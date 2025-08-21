Carolina Panthers’ offseason grade revealed after Tetairoa McMillan, other additions
Tonight, Dave Canales’s club will host an AFC North team for the second time in three weeks. In the final preseason contest for both clubs, the Carolina Panthers will take on the Pittsburgh Steelers. For what it’s worth, the Panthers have dropped their first two summertime affairs—to the Browns (30-10) and Texans (20-3)—by a combined 50-13 score. Mike Tomlin’s squad has split with the Jaguars and Buccaneers.
Canales has already stated that his starters won’t play this week. He also mentioned that he and coordinator Ejiro Evero will handle the offensive and defensive play-calling, respectively, on Thursday night after some experimenting with his assistants the first two games.
Led by general manager Dan Morgan, it has been a busy offseason for the franchise. There were plenty of changes on both sides of the ball, most notably when it came to the worst defense in the league in 2024. Seth Trachtman of Yardbarker passed out offseason grades for all 32 teams, and gave the Panthers a B-minus.
Carolina Panthers get above-average grade for 2025 offseason
“The Panthers haven’t had the draft capital to surround Bryce Young with as much talent as they’d like until this offseason," explained Trachtman, "when they spent a first-round pick on Tetairoa McMillan. They spent most of their free-agent money on defense, including Tershawn Wharton, Tre’von Moehrig, Patrick Jones, and Bobby Brown. Those additions could help him mesh with Jaycee Horn, Derrick Brown, and company, but should go a long way in getting the unit on track.”
That’s all well and good, although Trachtman failed to mention as the team’s other seven selections in April’s draft. Four of those were used on more defensive help in edge-rushers Nic Scourton and Princely Umanmielen, safety Lathan Ransom, and defensive tackle Cam Jackson. It is also worth noting that Carolina’s grade was the highest of the four teams in the NFC South, ahead of the Atlanta Falcons (C), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (C-minus), and New Orleans Saints (D-minus).
Again, for what it’s worth.
