Carolina Panthers’ offseason grade revealed after Tetairoa McMillan, other additions

It's very safe to say that it was a busy few months for general manager Dan Morgan. One NFL writer gave out a very respectable offseason grade for the Panthers.

Russell Baxter

Aug 2, 2025; Charlottle, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers team manager Dan Morgan during Fanfest at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
Tonight, Dave Canales’s club will host an AFC North team for the second time in three weeks. In the final preseason contest for both clubs, the Carolina Panthers will take on the Pittsburgh Steelers. For what it’s worth, the Panthers have dropped their first two summertime affairs—to the Browns (30-10) and Texans (20-3)—by a combined 50-13 score. Mike Tomlin’s squad has split with the Jaguars and Buccaneers.

Canales has already stated that his starters won’t play this week. He also mentioned that he and coordinator Ejiro Evero will handle the offensive and defensive play-calling, respectively, on Thursday night after some experimenting with his assistants the first two games.

Led by general manager Dan Morgan, it has been a busy offseason for the franchise. There were plenty of changes on both sides of the ball, most notably when it came to the worst defense in the league in 2024. Seth Trachtman of Yardbarker passed out offseason grades for all 32 teams, and gave the Panthers a B-minus.

Carolina Panthers get above-average grade for 2025 offseason

Tetairoa McMilla
Aug 8, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan (4) reacts in the first quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

“The Panthers haven’t had the draft capital to surround Bryce Young with as much talent as they’d like until this offseason," explained Trachtman, "when they spent a first-round pick on Tetairoa McMillan. They spent most of their free-agent money on defense, including Tershawn Wharton, Tre’von Moehrig, Patrick Jones, and Bobby Brown. Those additions could help him mesh with Jaycee Horn, Derrick Brown, and company, but should go a long way in getting the unit on track.”

That’s all well and good, although Trachtman failed to mention as the team’s other seven selections in April’s draft. Four of those were used on more defensive help in edge-rushers Nic Scourton and Princely Umanmielen, safety Lathan Ransom, and defensive tackle Cam Jackson. It is also worth noting that Carolina’s grade was the highest of the four teams in the NFC South, ahead of the Atlanta Falcons (C), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (C-minus), and New Orleans Saints (D-minus).

Again, for what it’s worth.

Published
Russell Baxter
RUSSELL BAXTER

Russell S. Baxter has been writing and researching the game of football for more than 40 years, and on numerous platforms. That includes television, as he spent more than two decades at ESPN, and was part of shows that garnered five Emmy Awards. He also spent the 2015 NFL season with Thursday Night Football on CBS/NFLN.