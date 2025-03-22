Panthers $2.7 million signing listed among biggest losers of NFL free agency
With the future of 2024 second-round pick Jonathon Brooks up in the air following another torn ACL, the Carolina Panthers entered the offseason with a need at running back. While Carolina has Chuba Hubbard locked up for the long haul after a breakout 2024 campaign, there isn't much behind him because Brooks remains a total wild card for 2025.
To remedy that situation, the Panthers signed former Dallas Cowboys rusher Rico Dowdle to a one-year, $2.7 million pact to serve as Hubbard's backup. It is at least somewhat surprising Dowdle couldn't find a better situation for himself. After all, he's not going to jump Hubbard on the depth chart and will instead serve as a backup after putting together his best season as a pro in 2024.
That less than ideal situation for Dowdle is why Yahoo Sports' Matt Harmon listed the running back among the biggest fantasy football losers in free agency.
"Rico Dowdle was my favorite value back on the free-agent market this offseason after a strong finish to 2024," Harmon wrote. "The Cowboys phased Ezekiel Elliott out at the end of the season and from Week 12 on, Dowdle handled 68.3% of the Cowboys’ carries. That was the third-highest rate for any running back in that span and he averaged 4.8 yards per carry under that workload.
"However, it appears that his overall lack of pedigree was enough to have him settle for a low-cost backup gig," Harmon added. "From a schematic and philosophical perspective, I love the landing spot for him in Carolina. He can give Chuba Hubbard breathers during the game and handle a heavy workload if the entrenched starter misses time. He just won’t have much standalone value when Hubbard plays."
Dowdle's breakout campaign led to him finishing as RB23 overall in points-per-reception leagues last season, per Fantasy Pros, and that was the best ranking of his career. But, barring an injury to Hubbard, he isn't likely to reach those heights again in 2025.
As if all that wasn't enough, if Brooks can return from his injury this coming season, he'll present even more competition for touches and will further hurt Dowdle's stock.
After serving as a solid flex option in 2025, Dowdle is now nothing more than a handcuff to Hubbard and doesn't need to be rostered by non-Hubbard owners.
