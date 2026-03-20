Latest NFL Mock Could Cause Panthers Fans to ‘Wince’ After Missing 2 Star Prospects

There’s always time for nostalgia. The 2026 NFL draft is Walter Payton, Earl Campbell, Thurman Thomas, and Joe Perry days away. That’s quite the assortment of talent when it comes to Pro Football Hall of Fame running backs.

Speaking of talent, all 32 teams will be looking to add to their rosters during the three-day process in Pittsburgh from April 23-25.

The Athletic NFL Staff just released its second mock, and this new edition features (in their own words) “plenty of changes.” For instance, back on February 19, Carolina Panthers’ writer Joseph Person suggested that the reigning NFC South champions select University of Miami edge rusher Akheem Mesidor with the 19th overall pick.

Now Person has general manager Dan Morgan going in a totally different direction with the selection of massive University of Alabama tackle Kadyn Proctor.

Dec 19, 2025; Norman, OK, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide offensive lineman Kadyn Proctor (74) against the Oklahoma Sooners during the CFP National Playoff First Round at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

A new NFL mock draft has Carolina boosting its trenches

Nov 9, 2024; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Georgia Bulldogs offensive lineman Monroe Freeling (57) blocks during the first half against the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

“This mock didn’t fall so great for the Panthers,” said Person, “whose talent evaluators likely winced watching (Monroe) Freeling go in the Top 10 and (Kenyon) Sadiq land with a division rival. Even if GM Dan Morgan wanted to give Bryce Young a first-round wideout for a third consecutive year, that plan was foiled when (Makai) Lemon and (Jordan) Tyson were taken.”

In this mock draft, the Browns took the tackle from Georgia with the sixth overall pick, and the Buccaneers grabbed Sadiq, the intriguing tight end from Oregon, at No. 15. Meanwhile, the Rams and Jets scoop up Lemon (USC) and Tyson (Arizona State) with the 13th and 16th overall picks, respectively. All told, adding Proctor makes a lot of sense.

Alabama T Kadyn Proctor could be a solid insurance policy

Oct 19, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Green Bay Packers tackle Rasheed Walker (63) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

“Given the uncertainty surrounding Ikem Ekwonu after his knee surgery and Rasheed Walker’s one-year deal,” added Person, “an offensive tackle still makes sense here—even if it’s not Freeling. Proctor has all the size (6’7”, 352) and upside but needs refinement. He’ll have the chance to develop for a year behind Walker and right tackle Taylor Moton.”

The selection of the formidable blocker, who some have speculated could also wind up at guard, would also be a little more insurance for a unit had its depth tested in a big way this offseason. Backup tackle Yosh Nijman has retired, center Cade Mays inked a deal with the Lions, and Austin Corbett and Brady Christensen remain on the open market.