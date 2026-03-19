Panthers Pitched as ‘Perfect’ Spot for Oregon's Kenyon Sadiq for Good Reason

Carolina Panthers’ quarterback Bryce Young showed some promise this past season after a rough start the first two weeks. However, consistency was a huge problem for the third-year signal-caller and the team in general, despite the club’s unexpected NFC South title in 2025.

The team’s passing game made some strides thank to in part 2025 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Tetairoa McMillan and a late-season surge by fellow wideout Jalen Coker. Still, head coach Dave Canales and offensive coordinator Brad Idzik (who will be calling the plays in 2026) could benefit from a talented performer who could add a different dimension to the Panthers’ attack.

Carolina’s offense could use more production from the tight end position

Mike Garafolo on Oregon TE Kenyon Sadiq’s interviews:



"He’s walking into interviews and explaining exactly what everybody else's assignment is. I had one guy say 'it was the best interview I've ever had.'" pic.twitter.com/fokf8zYV9F — SleeperNFL (@SleeperNFL) February 27, 2026

“Oregon Ducks tight end prospect Kenyon Sadiq is now off to the NFL draft,” explained Caleb Sisk of Oregon Ducks On SI, “as he is projected to be selected within the first round. He has the chance to be a great fit for many teams, but there is one major team that seems to be the ideal fit for the tight end prospect.”

“The Carolina Panthers are the perfect fit for the former Oregon tight end,” added Sisk, “as they have started to build their offense from the ground up. The Panthers are selecting with the No. 19 pick, which is a selection that Sadiq very well could fall to, especially if he falls past the Rams (No. 13) and the Buccaneers (No. 15).”

In 2025, the 6’3”, 241-pound weapon totaled 51 catches for 560 yards and eight touchdowns in 14 games with the Ducks. Over the past two seasons, Carolina tight ends have combined for eight TD catches—four of scoring grabs those by Tommy Tremble.

Jan 3, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; Carolina Panthers tight end Tommy Tremble (82) runs to score a touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

NFL analyst Lance Zierlein of NFL.com had this evaluation of the talented prospect who opened eyes at the NFL Scouting Combine.

Oregon TE Kenyon Sadiq is an intriguing option

“A versatile tight end with a shredded physique and alluring potential as a volume target, Sadiq’s route tree will be full of branches. His athleticism and break quickness should allow him to uncover against man coverage on all three levels. He’s talented after the catch, with the ability to make things easier for play-callers and quarterbacks looking to move the sticks.”

“He has the body control and hand strength to win contested catches,” added Zierlein, “but will occasionally allow balls to hit the ground on lower-difficulty plays. He’s adequate as a blocker, giving good effort in-line and locating and landing on linebackers as a move blocker. Teams looking to diversify their passing game options with a talented pass-catching tight end could make Sadiq a priority.”

Adding Sadiq on April 23 would mark a first for the Panthers’ franchise. The franchise embarks on its 32nd NFL draft, and the team has never selected a tight end in the first round. If the intriguing performer slips to the 19th spot, Dan Morgan could have a very interesting decision to make.