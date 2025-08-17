Carolina Panthers showing interest in acquiring NFL sacks leader, per report
It's only been two preseason games, but you'd be hard-pressed to find another team around the NFL that's struggled like the Carolina Panthers have so far. In yesterday's 20-3 romp at the hands of the Houston Texans it took a 52-yard field goal to get on the scoreboard, and aside from one drive against the Cleveland Browns they have looked totally cooked in all three phases in 2025.
Needless to say, the Panthers could use a shot in the arm right about now. One way they could shake things up is by trading for a legitimate superstar, something they haven't had on the roster since they traded Christian McCaffrey to the 49ers. As it happens, they might be in the market for one.
According to a report by Jordan Schultz at Bleacher Report, the Panthers are one of three teams who have shown interest in trading for Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson. The Browns and the Colts are also in the mix.
Panthers interested in Bengals star
Hendrickson (6-foot-4, 265 pounds) is coming off a magnificent 2024 season that saw him lead the NFL with 17.5 sacks. He also added 36 quarterback hits and 19 tackles for a loss.
However, the Bengals don't seem to be interested in giving Hendrickson the lucrative contract extension that he's looking for, which has led to an ongoing rift with the organization. He began training camp as a holdout and eventually became a hold-in, but doesn't seem to be at all keen on staying in Cincinnati.
As for the Panthers, their interest comes as a bit of a surprise considering what they did to the last guy who led their team in sacks. Even though Jadeveon Clowney was going to cost them less than $8 million in cap room, Carolina decided to cut him a few months ago - a move that came as a pretty big surprise.
The Panthers did invest two high draft picks along the edge this year with Nic Scourton and Princely Umanmielen, but they are as yet unproven. Veterans DJ Wonnum and Patrick Jones II are still projected to start, and collectively this is one of the weakest edge rotations in the league.
Adding a piece like Hendrickson would obviously change that equation, and might give Carolina's defense the firepower it's been missing for several seasons in a row.
On the other hand, signing Hendrickson to a long-term deal is going to cost a whole lot more than Clowney would have - and that's not even counting the draft capital it would take to get him.
While it would come as as surprise, it is clear that the Panthers have to make an aggressive move if they're going to break out of the funk they find themselves in, despite a hot finish to last season. General manager Dan Morgan should be aggressive, but not reckless trying to land him.
