NFL scout doubles down on prediction Panthers sign top free agent WR in 2025

It's not too difficult to figure out the major roster needs for the Carolina Panthers heading into the 2025 offseason. The top four groups that the front office needs to address, in no particular order are defense, defense, defense and wide receiver.
Adam Thielen should probably project as the number one wideout on the roster to begin next season, no matter who else joins the team between now and then. His connection with Bryce Young on deep passes is the best thing these Panthers have going and it's tough to see anyone they might sign or draft supplanting Thielen on the depth chart.
However, there is one pending free agent to be who might give Thielen a real run for his money in the WR1 battle. For the second time this season, Bleacher Report has predicted that Carolina will sign the best wide receiver set to hit the market in 2025, Tee Higgins of the Cininnati Bengals.
B/R on Tee Higgins to Panthers (again)
"With Bryce Young looking like the long-term solution at quarterback, Higgins should be Carolina's biggest priority in free agency. Young needs a No. 1 receiver to throw to, and the soon-to-be 26-year-old is looking for an opportunity to fill that role for a club. Also, the wideout is young enough to be part of the organization's future, and it should have enough cap space to make this paring happen..."
So, what would Higgins bring to the table? Basically, everything the Panthers hoped they'd be getting when they picked Xavier Legette out of South Carolina at the end of the first round in last year's draft. Namely Higgins has all the size, athleticism and upside that XL comes with, without the technique andball skill issues.
Since he came into the league as a second-round pick in 2020, Higgins has put up 326 catches on 507 targets (64.3% catch rate), 4,542 receiving yards (13.9 yards per catch), 230 first downs and 34 touchdowns. That comes out to around 900 yards and seven touchdowns per season.
That's impressive production for a number two receiver, and exactly what the Panthers need. If Legette still develops into a HIggins-like receiver, all the better - but they can't afford to wait around and see if that happens without giving Bryce Young more help.
