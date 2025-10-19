Carolina Panthers studs & duds from their ugly road win over the New York Jets
Don't look now, but the Carolina Panthers have suddenly won four of their last five games. Today's 13-6 victory over the New York Jets was their first road win of the season and improved their record to 4-3, the first time they've been over .500 this late in the year since 2019.
Let's review our studs and duds for the Panthers this week.
Stud: QB Bryce Young
His wide receivers weren't getting open much and his offensive line has had better days, but Bryce Young put in another solid, turnover-free game and made just enough plays to pull out the win. Young's signature play was a patient backyard touchdown to Xavier Legette late in the first half. Young left the game late in the third quarter with an ankle injury, ending the day with a line of 15/25 for 138 yards, one touchdown and an 88.4 passer rating.
Stud: WR Xavier Legette
It's been a tough season for Xavier Legette, including a couple of missed games due to a hamstring injury. With most of their wide receivers struggling to get open against a tough Jets cornerback group, the Panthers needed someone to step up today and Legette answered the call. He caught nine of 11 targets, totaling a game-high 92 yards and a touchdown.
Dud: HC Dave Canales
At this point we really don't know what Dave Canales' deal is. It wouldn't have been an insult to Chuba Hubbard at all if he'd decided to not only start Rico Dowdle but give him the vast majority of the carries at running back this week, given how well he's been playing. Instead, for whatever reason Canalaes started Hubbard and gave him far more action than Dowdle. A total waste of resources and yet another inexcusable decision.
Stud: RB Rico Dowdle
Even though he didn't get as much work as Hubbard, Dowdle continued to be far more efficient. In the first half Dowdle totaled 18 yards on four carries and added another 17 receiving yards. The Panthers kept alternating running backs with each drive, but the same dynamic held the rest of the game. Dowdle finished with 79 yards on 17 carries (4.6 yards per attempt).
Dud: RB Chuba Hubbard
It's not Hubbard's fault that Canales made the decision he did, but he's still not nearly as explosive as he was last season. Hubbard was limited to less than three yards per carry by the Jets in the first half, totaling just 26 yards on nine carries. Hubbard did get a 26-yard catch on a screen, but he might have scored a touchdown if he'd bothered to wait for his blockers. In the end, Hubbard had just 29 yards on 12 carries (2.4 yards per attempt).
Stud: Derrick Brown, Panthers pass rush
It may have just been the Jets' offensive line playing poorly, but Carolina's pass rush looked pretty strong for the first time this season. That work started inside with start defensive tackle Derrick Brown, who was consistently moving the pocket and producing pressure. Brown ended the game with a team-best seven tackles, two sacks and three QB hits. As a team, the Panthers totaled six sacks and 11 quarterback hits.
Stud: RB/KR Trevor Etienne
The Panthers got another promising performance from their vaunted 2025 draft class on special teams, courtesy of Trevor Etienne. He made impact plays as both a punt returner and kick returner, including returns of 15 and 45, respectively.
Stud: CB Jaycee Horn
Carolina's cornerbacks got beat deep a few times in the second half, but they were able to recover. Mike Jackson broke up a pass that would have been a touchdown otherwise, and Jaycee Horn pulled off another remarkable one-handed pick. Horn added another clutch INT in the fourth quarter.
