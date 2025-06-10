Carolina Panthers' veteran wideout sees mindset change of team in minicamp
It’s a franchise that has never enjoyed back-to-back winning campaigns. However, it does know something about futility. The Carolina Panthers are in the midst of an ugly seven-year stretch which has produced a combined 36-80 win-loss record and zero playoff appearances. The club has posted seven consecutive losing campaigns, and dropped10 or more games in six straight seasons.
At mandatory minicamp on Tuesday, Anthony Rizzuti of Panthers Wire reported that there was a “jawing match” between Pro Bowl cornerback Jaycee Horn and quarterback Bryce Young. “He talkin’ trash every day,” explained a smiling Horn. “It’s getting fun.”
Veteran wide receiver Adam Thielen is preparing for his season with the organization and had this to say. “I think it just talks about our team. “We’re a bunch of guys that want it, and I think guys are finally sick of being the same old, same old Carolina Panthers.
“I think we wanna get back to what they did here in the past,” added the 11-year pro (via Rizzuti), “2015 and some of those other years when they had deep playoff runs and had the crowd involved and the city hyped up. We haven't had that. And I think that just shows that guys are kinda sick and tired of the same old, same old. And everything that this organization has done this offseason has pushed us towards that.”
Dave Canales’s first season as head coach in 2024 saw the club get off to a 1-7 start before the Panthers (behind a rejuvenated Young) won four of their final nine games. It was a three-win improvement from 2023 (2-15) and the team showed promise, but there’s still a lot of work to be done if the club is to recapture than 2015 feeling. That was the last time the Panthers not only won the NFC South but managed to come up with a postseason victory.
