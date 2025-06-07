Panthers-Cardinals trade pitch sends disappointing former first-rounder to Carolina
The subtraction of Jadeveon Clowney this offseason might leave the Carolina Panthers looking for another edge rusher.
Clowney, who tallied the most sacks of any edge rusher on the team in 2024 with 5.5, was cut loose by Carolina last month, leaving the team with a big question mark along the edge.
The Panthers will look for D.J. Wonnum, Patrick Jones and rookies Nic Scourton and Princely Umanmielen to step up in his absence, but none of those four are guaranteed to do so.
In the opinion of Last Word on Sports' Anthony Palacios, the Panthers should make a call to the Arizona Cardinals to inquire about edge rusher, Zaven Collins.
"Since they released Jadeveon Clowney this offseason, they need a short-term answer at least after repairing the defensive line for Derrick Brown, after they’ve acquired Tershawn Wharton," the analyst said. "Josey Jewell hasn’t done anything phenomenal to solidify his starting spot, so Collins joining a part of this defense could make this team much better."
A former first-round pick, Collins definitely has not lived up to his draft billing.
Collins entered the NFL as a safety but has since played at inside and outside linebacker, also. The Tulsa product tallied a career-high five sacks while playing along the edge in 2024.
Collins isn't the sexy name Panthers fans may want, but he clearly has the ability to make up for the production lost by Clowney's departure. He also offers versatility and can play multiple positions if injuries occur.
In order to acquire Collins, the Panthers would probably have to give up a mid-Day 3 pick. Making it easier to part with that draft capital is the fact that Collins is under contract through 2026.
Adding Collins would be an adequate replacement for Clowney, and he would allow Scourton and Umanmielen to develop with far less pressure..
