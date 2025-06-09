Carolina Panthers offense gets well-below-average ranking compared to NFL peers
On paper, the Carolina Panthers' offense isn't all that strong. They have a veteran nearing retirement, an underwhelming 2024 rookie, a former UDFA, and a new rookie as their top pass-catchers. Tight end might be a black hole. The offensive line is good, but it's not quite star-studded. Chuba Hubbard might be the best player on that side of the ball. Bryce Young was benched just last year.
However, that unit, which is largely the same this season, performed well above expectations to close the 2024 season despite Xavier Legette, Chuba Hubbard, Adam Thielen, and Ja'Tavion Sanders all missing some time. With a slightly better roster there now, the 2025 offense should be even better.
Unfortunately, that sentiment is not shared by Sportsnaut's Jason Burgos. He ranked the Panthers 25th among all NFL offenses, which indicates that, with a pretty bad defense possible again this year, Carolina might be awful in 2025.
"After being benched earlier in the year and then getting his starting spot back, Bryce Young showed major growth when he was given back the starting job. While he didn’t fill up the stat over the second half of the season, he gave Carolina Panthers management reason to believe the former No. 1 overall pick still can be the future of their organization," Burgos said.
He argued that the Panthers haven’t made any big additions, outside of signing former Dallas Cowboys running back Rico Dowdle. "However, in the draft, they landed the best receiver in this year’s class in Arizona star Tetairoa McMillan. On paper, this offense should be better next season," the insider admitted.
With a resurgent Young, Carolina had one of the NFL's best offense for the last few weeks of the 2024 season. It's a small sample size, but it suggests that they could reach new heights in 2025, thus making this ranking look laughable in hindsight.
