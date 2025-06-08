NFL writer hands out perplexing grade for 2025 Carolina Panthers' defense
They were clearly the worst defensive unit in the league in 2024, and gave one of the most-inept season-long performances in recent memory. The Carolina Panthers surrendered the most total yards and rushing yards in the league. Dave Canales’s club allowed 534 points, the most in a single-season in NFL annals. There were a mere 32 sacks and a substandard 17 takeaways. Ejiro Evero’s unit gave up 59 offensive touchdowns, 35 through the air.
Hence, this side of the ball was a major priority for Panthers’ general manager Dan Morgan, and he certainly did his due diligence over the last few months during free agency and the draft.
Matt Johnson of Sportsnaut updated his 2025 NFL defensive rankings for 2025 from roughly a month ago. “Following free agency and the 2025 NFL Draft, let’s dive into our latest rankings for 2025 with evaluations on all 32 teams entering the summer.”
Odd. Canales’s team was ranked 30th back in May, and remains at that same spot in this updated version. There was once again this explanation. “The Carolina Panthers tried to spend even more on this defense in free agency,” said Johnson, “but Milton Williams turned them down. At the very least, adding playmaking safety Tre’von Moehrig behind standout corner Jaycee Horn provides some optimism with this pass defense. Plus, Carolina is getting back standout defensive tackle Derrick Brown. The Panthers’ run defense is going to be awful again and they won’t fare that much better against the pass, but at least this unit won’t reach the abysmal lows we saw in 2024.”
That’s all well and good, and everyone is entitled to their opinion. However, as was the case last month, there is again no mention of Morgan’s 2025 draft class that included four prospects in edge-rushers Nic Scourton (2-Texas A&M) and Princely Umanmielen (3-Mississippi), safety Lathan Ransom (4b-Ohio State), and defensive tackle Cam Jackson (5-Florida).
Besides Moehrig, there were also the free-agent additions of pass-rusher Patrick Jones II, and defensive tackles Bobby Brown III and Tershawn Wharton, who were also not previously mentioned.
Curious indeed.
