Chuba Hubbard is dominating all NFL running backs in this advanced stat
The Carolina Panthers don't have a whole lot going for them right now. Aside from their now injury-depleted offensive line, the vast majority of their units have underperformed so far this season. One refreshing exception to the rule has been their play at running back, which has produced some surprisingly strong returns.
The running back room is now led by Chuba Hubbard, who is having the best season of his career to date by a long shot. Through five games Hubbard has put up 393 yards on just 68 carries, an average of 5.8 yards per attempt. Hubbard has also scored three touchdowns from scrimmage.
Most impressively, Hubbard has a rushing success rate of 67.6%, which is not only the best mark in the NFL, but better than any other running back by a wide margin. According to Marcus Mosher, the next-best back is Aaron Jones, whose success rate is a full 7% lower than Hubbard's.
NFL RB success rate Weeks 1-5
Impressive stuff from Hubbard, who is playing out the final year of his rookie contract. Our assumption to this point has been that the Panthers will let him play it out and then let him walk, paving the way for rookie Jonathon Brooks to take over the lead-rusher role in the backfield. However, if Hubbard continues to play like this he might earn himself a contract extension.
