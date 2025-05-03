Dan Morgan tells NFL Network the Panthers 'checked all their boxes' in near-perfect offseason
Don't look now, but the Carolina Panthers have managed to put together their best offseason in years - certainly in the post-Cam Newton era. When the free agency period began Carolina wasted no time addressing the serious holes on the defensive side of the ball, especially up front.
In a brief but active run in free agency they scored some much-needed inside linebacker depth with Christian Rozeboom, two new interior defensive line starters with Turk Wharton and Bobby Brown, a big safety upgrade with Tre'Von Moehrig and they secured their cornerback room by re-signing both Jayee Horn and Mike Jackson. Along the way, they kept their strong offensive line intact by bringing back all their important pieces up front.
The Panthers followed that up in the draft by getting Bryce Young the new weapons he needed at wide receiver (Tet McMillan) and tight end (Mitchell Evans). On the other side of the ball, they got two excellent edge rushers in Nic Scourton and Princely Umanmielen and another potential starting safety to play opposite Tre'Von Moehrig with Lathan Ransom.
If you're keeping score at home that means the Panthers have hit pretty much every roster need that they had to this offseason. General manager Dan Morgan agrees with that assessment, telling Steve Wyche at NFL Network that they've checked every box.
The only potential shopping list items that you could make a case for between now and the beginning of the season is an experienced deep safety like Julian Blackmon - and they could also use some depth in the slot - perhaps someone like Mike Hilton.
Signing those two vets would make this a perfect offseason in our books. Much will depend on the growth of Bryce Young and head coach Dave Canales, but as far as personnel goes you can't ask anymore from the front office than what they've done since last season ended.
