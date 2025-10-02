Dave Canales says quiet part out loud about Panthers' struggling linebackers
It was just 10 years ago that the Carolina Panthers had arguably the best linebacker corps in football. The trio of Luke Kuechly, Thomas Davis and Shaq Thompson set a high standard that will be hard for any group to meet, but these Panthers linebackers are just not getting the job done right now.
Carolina had been hoping to start Josey Jewell at middle linebacker this year, but he never really recovered from the concussion he suffered in Week 16 last season, so they released him. However, they never tried to find a genuine replacement, so they have been starting Christian Rozeboom at that spot along with Trevin Wallace next to him.
The results speak for themselves and they're not good. After four games Rozeboom is the lowest-graded inside linebacker in the NFL according to PFF and Wallace is just five spots from the bottom.
You know it's bad when head coach Dave Canales acknowledges the Panthers need more from these two. Here's what he said about it on Wednesday, per Darin Gannt and Kassidy Hill at the team website.
"The time is now,... We have four games under our belt with different packages, playing against different styles of offenses and that's the production and that's the urgency that's being communicated is, guys we need better play here in different spots."
This may sound pretty soft coming from an NFL head coach, but keeping perspective this is basically the Canales equivalent of Bill Parcells calling a player a F-N bum to his face.
These two have not been good in any area, but particularly vulnerable in coverage. Rozeboom has earned a 29.5 grade in this department and Wallace is at 42.0. Rozeboom has allowed a 115.2 passer rating and Wallace is at 101.0.
It's fair to point out that most inside linebackers don't excel in coverage against modern offenses, but the Panthers have a right to expect more from this pair - especially against tight ends. Expect that weak point to be tested this week by the Dolphins, who have an especially good one in Darren Waller.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Carolina Panthers announce more bad injury news among 9 roster moves
Dismal Bryce Young stat raises questions about future with Panthers
NFL evaluator shares brutally honest take on Bryce Young's performance
Panthers have 2 of the NFL's top 15 rookies, one’ a pleasant surprise