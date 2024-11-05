Dave Canales comments on Saints firing Dennis Allen day after losing to Panthers
The Carolina Panthers are officially so bad that losing to them might get you fired. Dennis Allen learned that the hard way on Monday, when the New Orleans Saints dismissed him after a 23-22 defeat at Bank of America Stadium, his team's seventh loss in a row.
Before that losing streak began Allen had an even 18-18 record as the Saints' head coach. Fortunes change fast in the NFL, though and no matter how much a coach might have accomplished in the past they're never more than one extended losing streak away from losing their jobs. Maybe that's why Panthers rookie head coach Dave Canales can empathize. When asked about Allen's dismissal yesterday Canales told reporters his heart goes out to him.
Dave Canales on Saints firing Dennis Allen
It's a classy thing to say by Canales. One would hope that he could be just as classy to Carolina's former number one overall draft pick Bryce Young, who's coming off the first game-winning drive of his career. Canales still has not named a starter for this week's matchup with the Giants in Germany and it's speaking volumes about how he feels about Young. But anyway...
For now, the Panthers are technically ahead of the Saints in the NFC South race, but both teams are 2-7 and they're tied with five other teams for that record, which is the worst mark in the league.
