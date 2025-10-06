Dave Canales got emotional over Xavier Legette's bounce-back game for Panthers
There were a lot of individual perfromances worth celebrating for the Carolina Panthers from yesterday's comeback win against the Miami Dolphins. Rico Dowdle had the best rushing game any Carolina player has had in years, Tetairoa McMillan took another big step forward and Tre'Von Moehrig had his best game yet with the Panthers.
Perhaps the biggest feel-good performance was that of 2024 first-round draft pick Xavier Legette, who needed a strong game as bad as any player in the NFL going into Week 5. While he only had two catches, they were both massive game-swinging plays.
The first was a 9/10 difficulty catch in the end zone to give the Panthers their first points of the afternoon and begin the rally.
Later in the game, Legette made a huge crunch time reception in the fourth quarter for 24 yards that helped set up the game-winning touchdown.
These were arguably the two biggest plays of Legette's career to date, and they came just in time - both for himself and for the Panthers.
After it was over, here's what head coach Dave Canales had to say about Legette's big comeback game.
The touchdown catch was the first for Legette this season and the fifth of his career. In a perfect world, this is the kind of performance that will inspire Legette to turn his season around - and also get the Panthers going on a win-streak.
They'll have an excellent opportunity to do so next week when they host the Dallas Cowboys, who rank 29th in points allowed per game this season.
