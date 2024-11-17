Panthers insider says there are signs Dave Canales is not sold on Bryce Young as QB1
For most Carolina Panthers fans it must seem like an obvious choice who to start at quarterback for the remainder of the 2024 NFL season. Bryce Young has shown progress in his last three games, and led the Panthers to two wins in a row going into their bye week. Meanwhile, before he was benched due to a thumb injury Andy Dalton struggled in his last four starts.
Nevertheless, there is no clear answer as to who will be under center when the Panthers host the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs next Sunday at Bank of America Stadium. Canales has refused to name a starter, raising speculation of another move at QB.
According to Joe Person at the Athletic, there are signs Canales is not sold on Young.
"Considering the Panthers gave up the farm for the No. 1 pick in 2023, you’d think they’d want Young to have every opportunity to prove he can be a franchise QB. But Dave Canales wasn’t in Charlotte when the Panthers drafted Young, and there are signs he’s not sold on him."
Person speculates at the end of his portion that the Panthers could draft Miami quarterback Cam Ward and then bring in someone like Justin Fields as a bridge option this offseason.
While fans are right to demand Bryce Young continue starting, their jobs are not on the line if he bombs down the stretch. If Carolina were to lose every game the rest of the season there's a chance that Canales could find himself getting fired after just one year, the same as Frank Reich in 2023.
The most important thing the Panthers can do the rest of 2024 is to develop their key young players - that means playing time for guys like Bryce Young, Jalen Coker, Xavier Legette, Ja'Tavion Sanders and Trevin Wallace. The front office has to convince Canales that his job will be safe if he prioritizes player development over wins, no matter where they end up in the standings at season's end.
