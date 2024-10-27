Panthers predicted to send Diontae Johnson to NFC East contender at NFL trade deadline
The Carolina Panthers don't have much to play for the rest of this season. There's good cause to give young players time to develop, but they won't be in the playoffs. That means the best way this team can improve between now and the beginning of free agency in March is by trading the assets that they have to teams who still have a shot at a postseason run.
One team that could use an infusion of firepower at wide receiver is the Dallas Cowboys, who have started off the season 3-3. Josh Edwards at CBS Sports came up with a trade scenario where they land a WR2 behind CeeDee Lamb via Carolina.
CBS on Diontae Johnson to Cowboys
"By all accounts, Dallas' season has been disappointing thus far. Still, the Cowboys are .500 with an opportunity to make an impact in the NFC. Brandin Cooks is likely to be out a bit longer and there had already been a need for another pass catcher opposite CeeDee Lamb. Carolina's outlook is bleak and there is no long-term gain to holding on to assets valued elsewhere."
It makes a lot of sense, but why stop there? Including Adam Thielen in the deal would give Dallas a vastly-improved receiver room and the Panthers another Day 3 draft pick. The Cowboys also desperately need help at running back, and Carolina is as loaded there as any NFL team. Sending Miles Sanders could net another one - let's call it a fouth for Johnson, a fifth for Thielen and a sixth for Sanders.
That's a big load of draft capital that can be used to reshape this roster into something younger and hopefully more competitive.
