NFL insider reveals Carolina Panthers' asking price for their biggest piece of trade-bait
The NFL trade deadline is just 10 days away, which means it's crunchtime for teams that are looking to improve their rosters for the stretch run of the regular season. Those who need help at the offensive skill positions would be wise to call the Carolina Panthers, because they have a bunch of tradeable assets who could be helpful to a potential playoff team.
Right now the single biggest piece of trade-bait that the team has is their number one wide receiver, Diontae Johnson. He will not play in today's game against the Denver Broncos, but Johnson has already produced more than enough with some bad QB play to convince trade suitors of his value. So, what could the Panthers get? That's anybody's guess, but according to Adam Schefter at ESPN the team is asking for a mid-round draft pick.
ESPN on Panthers' price for Diontae Johnson
"The Panthers already have received multiple inquiries on Johnson, and sources believe Carolina is seeking a midround draft pick in return for a player who this season, despite playing in a struggling offense, has 30 receptions for 357 yards and three touchdowns. Some sources believe it's only a question of where Johnson winds up before the trade deadline."
It would be nice to get a third-round pick for Johnson but most likely a fourth is about as good an offer as they will get. That's the same ceiling for second-year quarterback Bryce Young, who the Panther would be better off keeping and trying to develop one more time.
However, it's difficult to argue in favor of keeping the rest of the team's tradeable pieces. In addition to Johnson, Carolina is reportedly getting calls about wide receivers Adam Thielen and Jonathan Mingo, as well.
