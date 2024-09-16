Panthers now have worst record in the NFL since David Tepper bought the team
If Sunday's loss to the Los Angeles Chargers felt like a watershed moment for the Carolina Panthers in a bad way, you hit the bullseye. The team has been trending down ever since the mid-point of the 2018 season and has hit rock bottom to begin the 2024 campaign. At the moment finishing with even a 1-16 record seems like a fool's hope. The situation is getting worse by the week, too.
Until yesterday the Panthers could claim that there was at least one team around the NFL that had been worse than them in recent years. That was naturally the New York Jets, who have become a literal punchline for their ineptitude and bad luck the last decade or so.
Apparently now even that no longer applies. The Panthers now have a 31-70 record since Tepper bought the team in 2018, which is even worse than the Jets' record in that time.
We joked last week that this team has nowhere to go but up, but right now even that may not be true. Going back to last season they are on the worst four-game passing streak of any NFL team in the last 15 years and they've been outscored by 95 points total.
