Panthers rookie receiver Jalen Coker ranked the best player on an NFL practice squad
If the Carolina Panthers don't show a pretty dramatic improvement on Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers, it might be worth adjusting their strategy for the season. Right now they look like the worst team in the NFL by a wide margin. So, if that doesn't change it might be worth changing up the lineup as much as possible, encouraging a true competition at every position regardless of what the depth chart says. In other words, give the rookies playing time.
One player who the Panthers might want to consider calling up to their active roster is undrafted rookie wide receiver Jalen Coker, who's in constant danger of being poached by another NFL team as part of the practice squad. An offseason favorite, Coker has been good enough to get ranked the best player on a practice squad around the league by Chris Trapasso at CBS Sports.
CBS Sports on Panthers WR Jalen Coker
"What more can I say about Coker? He is a win-through-physical boundary wideout with deceptive deep-ball capabilities because of his strong hands, extraordinarily leaping skills, and body control at the catch point. I know there's Legette on this offense. They want to start incorporating him after trading up to select him. But it absolutely wouldn't hurt to have more offensive weaponry at Young's disposal. And Coker is another wideout who represents the future at the position in Carolina."
Trapasso also gave an honorable mention to Panthers wide receiver Matt Landers, who hasn't appeared in a regular season game as of yet but was a standout for the Seattle Seahawks last year during the preseason.
Calling up both Coker and Landers to the active roster might seem like an extreme move, but we've seen enough from both David Moore and Jonathan MIngo to think it's worth a roll of the dice to see if Coker and Landers can do any better.
