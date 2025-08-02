Derrick Brown on how rising Panthers QB Bryce Young is coming into his own
Playing quarterback in the NFL is no joke, especially for those who are new on the job. In how many other occupations are people expected to perform at the highest possible level in front of millions of people every week with the fortunes of a billion-dollar business thrust onto their shoulders? It's a wonder more don't crash and burn.
Some rare athletes like Cam Newton are born for that challenge and you never even notice a bump in the road as they transition from dominating the college game to thriving as a first-year pro. Far more often it takes a quarterback some time to get used to the competition at the highest level.
For Bryce Young, he's definitely in the latter group - as he struggled greatly in his rookie season as well as the first two starts of his second year in the league. Young finished last season on a very strong note, though and appears to be coming into his own.
Here's Carolina Panthers star defensive tackle Derrick Brown breaking it down for Kay Adams.
Derrick Brown on Bryce Young's growth
Brown missed practically all of last season after he suffered a knee injury in Week 1. That absence amounted to a giant hole on the front lines of Carolina's defense, setting the stage for a historically bad year, both in terms of points and yards allowed.
With Brown healthy and returning to the lineup (as well as some serious upgrades on either side of him) this unit should look to make a huge improvement over last season.
If Bryce Young and the offense can take a similar leap compared to where they were last year, then this team is going to surprise a whole lot of people.
