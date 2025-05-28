Despite lost season, Derrick Brown named Carolina Panthers’ best player going into 2025
To say the 2024 Carolina Panthers’ defense was a disaster would be kind. The team gave up 59 offensive touchdowns, an NFL-high 35 through the air, and allowed the most total yards and rushing yards in the league. Coordinator Ejiro Evero’s unit produced only 32 sacks, tied for the third-fewest in the league, and the Panthers came up with a mere 17 takeaways. Finally, Dave Canales’s club allowed 534 points—the most in a single season in NFL annals.
General manager Dan Morgan did his best to upgrade this unit. In free agency, Carolina added defensive tackles Bobby Brown III and Tershawn Wharton and edge rusher Patrick Jones II. Via this year’s draft, enter pass-rusher Nic Scourton and Princely Umanmielen and defensive tackle Cam Jackson.
Jacob Infante of Pro Football Sports Network listed the best player for each NFL team entering the 2025 season. When it came to the team that resides in Charlotte, the selection came from the defensive side of the ball, and it wasn’t Pro Bowl cornerback Jaycee Horn.
“Derrick Brown playing in just one game was a massive loss for the Carolina Panthers last season,” explained Infante, “and if he comes back to his 2023 form, he’ll be a huge addition back to their defense in 2025.
“In 2023, Brown led all interior defenders with a whopping 103 tackles and a career-high 15 quarterback hits. He made a Pro Bowl for his efforts—a recognition one could argue was overdue given his strong play in previous seasons for the Panthers.”
Brown went down with a season-ending knee injury in Week 1 at New Orleans in 2024, but is well on his way to recovery. He was Pro Football Focus’ seventh-ranked interior defender in 2023 with an 84.4 grade, and was fourth on PFF’s list in 2024 with a 90.1 grade. His return should be an immediate boost to a defense that comes off a forgettable showing this past season.
