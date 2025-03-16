New Panthers nose tackle modeled his game after Carolina superstar Derrick Brown
There’s perhaps no need to go over the numbers when it came to the disaster that was the Carolina Panthers’ defense in 2024. Then again, why not? The team allowed an NFL single-season high 534 points, surrendered 59 offensive touchdowns, and gave up the most total yards per game in 2024.
Want more? No team was easier to tun against than the Panthers this past season. Coordinator Ejiro Evero’s unit allowed a whopping 179.8 yards per game on the ground. Hence, general manager Dan Morgan addressed the defense early and often in free agency, and added a pair of big bodies in Tershawn Wharton and Bobby Brown III. After four seasons with the Rams, the latter appears excited about his new team.
"Honestly, the fact that they wanted me. That they wanted to actually give me a little money, like something that I feel like I earned and could possibly earn more. But then on the flip side, it’s like y’all got something going here and building something. Why wouldn’t I want to be part of something, of changing the culture? If I feel like I can help, why not?
“And then, I mean, the chance to play with a guy like Derrick and these guys. I think it just makes it makes us that much more dangerous because it’s like you could put everybody in every position, and then you could put certain guys in certain positions, but we’re all going to feed off of each other, and we’re all good in our own likeness…”
Derrick would be Derrick Brown. The 2023 Pro Bowler went down in last season’s Week 1 loss at New Orleans and was lost for the rest of the season. Bobby Brown remembers meeting Derrick Brown years ago when his Texas A&M Aggies clashed with Derrick Brown’s Auburn Tigers. The former said he spoke to Derrick after the game and told him that “he modeled his game and his college jersey No. 5” after the eventual seventh overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.
Derrick Brown’s return, as well as the addition of the former Rams’ interior presence (and Wharton) could mean much better things for Carolina’s beleaguered defense.
