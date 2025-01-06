Derrick Brown injury: Carolina Panthers superstar shares update on his knee
When Derrick Brown went down with a knee injury in week one, prognosticators expected a defensive downturn for the Carolina Panthers. The Pro Bowl defensive tackle is an elite run defense unto himself in Ejiro Evero's 3-4 scheme; the type of singular defensive line talent that can't be aggregated by a committee.
However, it was difficult to expect how bad things would get with Brown sidelined. Carolina's defense gave up a record-setting number of points in 2024, while allowing the fourth most rushing yards in a single season in NFL history. Brown wouldn't have solved the Panthers' defensive issues on his own, but he assuredly would have made a massive difference.
Brown hopes to be ready for OTAs
One of the deciding factors in Dave Canales' and Dan Morgan's decision to retain Ejiro Evero as the Panthers' defensive coordinator is the inevitable improvement in his defensive personnel. Carolina's defense was ravaged by free agency departures and injuries, a stark reality that forced Evero to consistently make chicken salad out of chicken you-know-what as the franchise quickly got waiver wire adds up to speed to make spot starts far too often.
A major piece of said improvement in personnel will come when Brown suits back up.
According to the man himself, Brown is hoping to be back for offseason OTAs, which according to the league's CBA, can begin in Carolina as early as April 21st.
Brown will return to a defensive front set to welcome back most of it's main contributors as Jadeveon Clowney, DJ Wonnum, and A'Shawn Robinson are all under contract for 2025. The Panthers have a few months to prepare for the 2025 NFL Draft, but the addition of an impact defender or two during draft weekend should reinforce Brown's surroundings so he isn't a one-man-band upon his return in 2025.
