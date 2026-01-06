Carolina Panthers select wrong position entirely in latest NFL mock draft

The Carolina Panthers had one of the worst defensive interiors last year. It is a big reason they allowed the most points in NFL history and over 3,000 rushing yards on the season.

How did they respond? They got Derrick Brown healthy and signed both Tershawn Wharton and Bobby Brown III. They also drafted Nic Scourton, an edge rusher who is pretty good at helping in the run game.

They invested plenty there, and other spots (even other spots on the defensive line) are more important now. Yet, one NFL mock draft has them doubling down at IDL, which would be a huge mistake.

Panthers mock draft gives them Peter Woods, an IDL they don't need

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney with defensive lineman Peter Woods (11) before kickoff with Furman University at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, SC, Saturday, November 22, 2025. | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Co Inc SC / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Peter Woods is a good player, and having him would make the interior of the Carolina Panthers' defense better. But that would be a luxury they can't afford when they still desperately need help at other spots.

You could argue that every other defensive position is more important right now. You could also argue that tight end and offensive line are more important, too. Still, CBS Sports' Mike Renner sees Woods going to the Panthers at 19th overall.

The Panthers have a lot of money committed to their defensive tackle position, but they need impact wherever they can get it on the defensive side of the ball," Renner said. "Peter Woods was a projected top-five pick based on his sophomore film before a lackluster junior campaign. That talent didn't disappear, though, and would look great next to Derrick Brown on early downs."

The literal next player picked would be better: edge rusher and fellow Clemson Tiger T.J. Parker. The Panthers could also, in this mock, still pick several other more impactful prospects at positions of need.

The Panthers aren't good enough to solely draft fit over best player available, but in this range, the Panthers can certainly afford to pass on Woods. If he's there and this situation arises, a trade back might be more wise.

Either way, if Woods lands in Carolina this spring, it will likely go down as a pretty big mistake with all the holes the Panthers could and should address.

