ESPN analysts predict Panthers to load up on trenches in rounds 2 and 3

The Carolina Panthers have three picks in the top 75 of this year's draft, which is good news for them. With numerous holes to address, these picks are exceptionally valuable, even if they're not as high as they could be because of trades. In ESPN analysts Mel Kiper and Field Yates' latest mock, the Panthers use two of those to shore up the interior. The first pick, perhaps unsurprisingly, was Jalon Walker.
Yates believes the Panthers will nab an offensive lineman in the second round, not a wide receiver or another defensive piece. He projects the 57th pick to be Boston College tackle Ozzy Trapilo. "Carolina must think offensive line early in this draft with a bunch of guys in contract years," he argued. "Trapilo would be appealing for the Panthers as they try to improve Bryce Young's protection."
Bryce Young's protection was great last year, and the Panthers are retaining every bit of their offensive line, so from that angle, this pick isn't necessary. However, the first note is very important. Both Taylor Moton and Ickey Ekwonu are slated for free agency (barring the Panthers picking up the option) in 2026.
With the 74th pick, Kiper predicts the Panthers will continue to address the interior, but they'll shift back to the other side of the ball with Ohio State defensive tackle Tyleik Williams. "More defense for Carolina," Kiper said. "Williams is stout against the run but also shows the quickness and suddenness to penetrate the backfield. He had 21 run stops over the past two seasons, which is good news for a Panthers team that allowed a league-worst 5.2 yards per carry in 2024."
The Panthers added Bobby Brown and Tershawn Wharton in free agency, but they still need some depth up front. The run defense was abysmal last year, and they can never have too many good, healthy bodies up front to prevent that from being the case again this year.
