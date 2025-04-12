Panthers-Chargers trade proposal adds $14 million weapon for Bryce Young
The Los Angeles Chargers have had a disappointing offseason so far when it comes to addressing one of their biggest needs, which comes at the wide receiver position.
The Chargers need to do more to build around young star wide receiver Ladd McConkey, who was a revelation in his first year in the NFL. Right now, McConkey is surrounded by the unreliable Quentin Johnston and a quite possibly declining Mike Williams.
Despite the Chargers' need for more wide receivers, FOX Sports' Ralph Vacchiano thinks Johnston could be on the move via trade, either near or during the 2025 NFL draft. Here's his justification for thinking that.
"It's really hard to justify giving up on this first-round pick, even if he hasn't played up to that level just yet," Vacchiano wrote. "He's still only 23 and he's 6-foot-4, 215 pounds, so there's real hope that there's a lot of upside left for a player who topped out at 55 catches, 711 yards and 8 touchdowns last year. But remember, he wasn't drafted by the current Chargers regime. They also just brought back Mike Williams (6-4, 218) to fill the big receiver role, and they clearly trust Ladd McConkey, last year's rookie sensation, more. If Jim Harbaugh is ready to move on, surely someone will see his size and skill and be willing to make a big bet on his potential."
In the wake of Vacchiano's suggestion, Last Word on Sports' Anthony Palacios thinks the Carolina Panthers could come calling if Johnston is put on the trade block.
"Meanwhile, the Panthers could use a third receiver since Adam Thielen will most likely retire next year," Palacios said. "Xavier Legette and Jalen Coker are two uprising talents, but they’re still unproven. Even though Johnston is in that same position, the Panthers could trade for him to give him a shot to create some separation in the aerial attack as a potential homegrown talent for Bryce Young."
Originally a first-round pick of the Chargers in 2023, Johnston's career has been the definition of a roller coaster. There have no doubt been plenty of flashes of promise, but Johnston has had issues holding on to the football and his production has been wildly inconsistent.
All that said, the only way we could see the Chargers moving Johnston is if they land a massive upgrade at wide receiver. In that scenario, Johnston could become disgruntled and ask for a trade, or he could simply be involved in a trade Los Angeles makes. The Chargers aren't just going to unload Johnston without another plan in place because, quite simply, they need him.
The Panthers have a clear need at wide receiver, as Palacios points out. Jalen Coker and Xavier Legette are less proven than Johnston, and Adam Thielen will be a free agent in 2026 and may not have much more time left in the NFL as he approaches 35 in August.
Johnston would give quarterback Bryce Young a much-needed new target on the boundary, and one that can also thrive in the red zone with his massive 6-foot-4, 215-pound frame. On top of that, Johnston is only 23 and has two more years left on his rookie deal — and three, assuming his fifth-year option is eventually exercised — which offers Carolina a multi-year solution.
In terms of compensation, we'd expect an early Day 3 pick would be enough to get a deal done, as Johnston's stock is on OK but not great ground.
At that price, Johnston would be worth a swing. After all, the No. 1 priority in Carolina is surrounding Bryce Young with more weapons after he revived his career in 2024. Johnston wouldn't be the best options, but he's better than the nothing Carolina has done to address the position this offseason.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Abdul Carter somehow falls to Panthers in 2025 NFL mock draft
NFL free agency: Another busted Panthers WR joins Eagles
Dave Canales comments on underdeveloped draft prospects