Panthers-Bears trade proposal sends former second-round DB to Carolina

The Panthers could swoop in on a Bears DB falling out of favor.

The Carolina Panthers just extended Jaycee Horn to a then-record NFL contract for a defensive back. Then, they re-signed Mike Jackson for two years, seemingly giving them the cornerback duo they'll run with in the immediate future. However, most mock drafts include them adding a cornerback, sometimes Will Johnson in the first round, so they can still stand to add some depth.

Before the draft, or even on draft night, they could end up making a deal for a cornerback. After a monster extension for Kyler Gordon, Last Word on Sports' Anthony Palacios speculated that Tyrique Stevenson could be falling out of favor and would be a nice Chicago Bears trade candidate. If so, he's tabbed the Panthers as one of the possible landing spots.

Dec 22, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) rushes the ball against Chicago Bears cornerback Tyrique Stevenson (29) during the second half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images / Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images

He acknowledged the extension of Jaycee Horn, which cost the Panthers a cool $25 million in salary. He also noted the two-year, $14 million deal for Jackson. But Palacios said that a team can never have too many cornerbacks, so it's not off the table for them to pursue a player like Stevenson.

The analyst said that if Stevenson can "stay humble," then he can be a strong NFL backup, which is something the Panthers need. However, given the contract timeline and the fact that draft capital would be needed to get Stevenson, a backup cornerback will probably arrive in Carolina in the form of a 2025 NFL draft selection, not a trade. It's cheaper and better for the long term, although Stevenson, with six interceptions in his career, is a known entity and not an unknown prospect.

