Panthers, Bears strike huge deal in new 7-round 2025 NFL draft projection
We're inching closer and closer to draft day, folks! My plan heading into this week's seven-round Carolina Panthers mock was to stay put at No. 8, but at the last second, I decided to slide back in a trade with the Chicago Bears.
Below is the projected trade, followed by the selections.
Panthers receive: No. 10, No. 39
Bears receive: No. 8, No. 74
RD1, Pick 10: LB Jalon Walker (Georgia)
Walker feels like a Carolina Panther, doesn't he? I've looked at a number of scenarios and I just keep coming back to Walker being the guy. In the trade, Chicago comes up to get Armand Membou to strengthen its offensive line while Carolina slides back, picks up a top-40 pick, and still gets their guy.
RD2, Pick 39: EDGE Donovan Ezeiruaku (Boston College)
There's a pretty good chance that Ezeiruaku is off the board by this pick, but in this simulation, he was still there. The Boston College product led the ACC in tackles for loss (21) and sacks (16.5). He's been an ultra-productive player throughout his career and could be an immediate game-changer for Carolina.
RD2, Pick 57: WR Jayden Higgins (Iowa State)
Nearly went corner here, but Higgins' potential is too intriguing to pass up, and with a couple of defensive pieces already in place, we give Bryce Young another weapon to work with. In two years at Iowa State, Higgins caught 140 passes for 2,166 yards and 15 scores.
RD4, Pick 111: OT Charles Grant (William & Mary)
There's been some speculation that Carolina could make a surprising pick in the first round and go with an offensive tackle, but there are so many other positions that must be addressed first. In the fourth round, though? This is a pretty safe area to take a shot on one. Grant could serve as a backup to Taylor Moton for a year and potentially position himself to be the guy in 2026.
The rest of the picks
RD4, Pick 114: CB Zy Alexander (LSU)
RD5, Pick 140: DL CJ West (Indiana)
RD5, Pick 146: LB Danny Stutsman (Oklahoma)
RD5, Pick 163: OL Luke Kandra (Cincinnati)
RD7, Pick 230: TE Luke Lachey (Iowa)
