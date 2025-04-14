Panthers predicted to pick 'top-notch' athlete at WR in Round 2

All Panthers

Dec 28, 2024; Orlando, FL, USA; Iowa State Cyclones wide receiver Jaylin Noel (13) runs with the ball against the Miami Hurricanes in the first quarter during the Pop Tarts bowl at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
Dec 28, 2024; Orlando, FL, USA; Iowa State Cyclones wide receiver Jaylin Noel (13) runs with the ball against the Miami Hurricanes in the first quarter during the Pop Tarts bowl at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
The Carolina Panthers have the chance, be it at eighth overall with Tetairoa McMillan or later in the draft, to add a solid wide receiver for Bryce Young to throw to. Whether or not they'll take it remains to be seen. The defense has been and seems to still be the focus for the team in the offseason.

After the Panthers pick eighth, which is presumably going to be used on Jalon Walker, Shemar Stewart, or someone else, they don't pick again until 57th overall. That's where PFN's latest mock draft gives Young a reason to smile. The pick, according to Jacob Infante, will be Jaylin Noel, wide receiver out of Iowa State.

"Early returns are nice for Xavier Legette, but the Panthers could use another weapon to give Bryce Young another young player to throw to," Infante argued. "A sure-handed receiver with top-notch athleticism, Jaylin Noel would give the Panthers a twitchy slot weapon who can win underneath consistently."

That would give the Panthers three wide receivers in their second year or earlier, a nice combination with a quarterback in his third year. The offense will get younger, more athletic, and more dynamic with this selection.

It would also give them a different type of receiver. Adam Thielen, Xavier Legette, and Jalen Coker are all over six feet tall. Noel, at 5'11", is shorter than they are but provides a different archetype for Young and Dave Canales to work with. This pick also seems much more likely since it's the pairing of a defensive player at eight and a wideout at 57.

