Panthers three-round mock draft: Carolina attacks defensive weaknesses, adds explosive receiver in projection
A string of moral victories for the Carolina Panthers have simultaneously rehabilitated the vibes around the franchise while improving it's positioning in the 2025 NFL Draft. Let's take a look at a three-round mock draft in which Dan Morgan and company enter the first round with the fourth overall pick.
First round, fourth overall pick: Mason Graham, DT, Michigan
If the Panthers enter the 2025 NFL Draft with a top five selection in tow it seems like the pick may come down to three players: Arizona WR Tetairoa McMillan, Penn State Edge Abdul Carter Jr., and Michigan DT Mason Graham. There is much to figure out between now and draft night, but early prognostications seem to give a 33% chance for each player to land in Carolina.
In this mock, we select the Michigan man with the Panthers selection. Defensive line enthusiasts are already salivating at the thought of Graham being slotted in to Carolina's DT rotation alongside Pro Bowler Derrick Brown and 2024 Panthers sack leader A'Shawn Robinson. Graham would enter that trio with a combination of undeniable physical traits and college production that scream future superstar.
Danny Kelly of The Ringer describes Graham as so: "The Wolverines star plays with a quick first step and throws heavy hands to shock opponents at the snap. He drives offensive linemen off their spots in a blink, but he also has the lateral agility to shoot through gaps and leave his opponents grasping a cloud of dust."
Graham sounds like the perfect antidote for the Panthers woebegone rushing defense.
Second round, fiftieth overall pick: JT Tuimoloau, Edge, Ohio State
Carolina has scrounged together a pass rush by committee as we enter the stretch run of 2024, and adding Tuimoloau to that group would give the committee a chair.
The Ohio State star projects as an impactful defender as both a run stuffer and pass rusher. Tuimoloau boasts strength and physicality in spades, although he leaves some to be desired in the "twitchiness" category that Carolina seems to covet in their defenders. The Panthers have a rich history of drafting players with elite SPARQ testing scores, a metric that Tuimoloau won't fare well in.
However, he should be an impactful edge player from day one due to his NFL size. Tuimoloau has strong hands and instincts, a combination that allows him to set the edge in the run game and make high-level plays on passes close to the line of scrimmage. Some time in the defensive line room with veterans Jadeveon Clowney and D.J. Wonnum would supercharge his development, making Carolina an ideal landing spot for the big-time prospect.
Third round, sixty-eighth overall pick: Jalen Royals, WR, Utah State
The law of averages says a wide receiver drafted by the Carolina Panthers has to work out eventually, right? Well, until it does, they should keep taking bites at the apple until a number one wide out falls in their lap. This bite comes in the form of Jalen Royals, a smooth route-runner from Utah State.
Royals profiles as a play-making wide out who wins with speed, fluid agility, and top-notch body control. He's not as physical as D.J. Moore, but Utah State's utilization of Royals reminds me of Moore. Both players can test defenses at all three levels, and the Aggie's deployed their number one target in a myriad of ways against New Mexico that you can see for yourself below.