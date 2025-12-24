Cam Newton highlights major change in Carolina Panthers' home games

The Carolina Panthers played what was more or less a must-win game on Sunday. The Panthers' playoff hopes would've dropped to 5% with a loss; they're now in the playoffs every week, so to speak.

Had they lost, this week would've been a potential elimination scenario instead of a possible clincher. But the Panthers showed up for their must-win game at home. So did the fans, and it caught the attention of Cam Newton.

Cam Newton praises Panthers fan base after thrilling home game

Steve Smith Sr. ripped the Carolina Panthers fan base earlier this year. Now, Cam Newton is giving them a ton of praise. There has been little reason to go to home games since Newton left, but there's plenty of reason now.

The Panthers are in the thick of the playoff race, and while Week 18 looms as the likely deciding game, this was almost a win-and-in sort of scenario. It was probably the biggest game the Panthers have played in years. The fans really responded to that.

Newton said, "The Bank is back! [It] has been some of my fondest memories as a human being. When I was watching that game, and you started to hear the crowd respond, and you start to see, oh my goodness, the excitement is back!"

But what Newton said next really hammered it home. "Knowing this is the same team that this time [two years ago] had a very viral photo of the stands being empty," he said. "So to see Bank of America Stadium back to where they are, oh my god, it does my heart good."

Bank of America Stadium was not an easy place to visit during Newton's heyday. The fans were loud, and the environment was strong. Since then, though, the team has been pretty awful, so there's been very little to cheer about.

Despite that, the fan base is back and as strong as ever. It was loud on Sunday, and it'll probably be loud this Sunday when the Seahawks visit. The fans helped the Buccaneers commit some false starts and more, and that probably helped in a three-point win.

It's taken some time, but the Panthers' fan base is back.

