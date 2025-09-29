ESPN notes painful lack of chemistry for 2 critical Panthers offensive pieces
So... maybe trading the best wide receiver on the team just before the season started wasn't such a great idea, after all. The Carolina Panthers are learning that lesson the hard way - and even though they got a fourth-round pick out of the deal, you can bet they'd rather have Adam Thielen on the field right now rather than watching him languish in Minnesota's dysfunctional Sam Darnold-less offense.
Thielen was not only Carolina's most-productive pass catcher of the last two seasons, he had the best connection with quarterback Bryce Young of any player on the roster. It seems the Panthers drastically overestimated how good the rest of their wide receiver room was.
The biggest problem is that rather than stepping up and growing, Xavier Legette's game has regressed in a bad way. Jalen Coker landing on IR didn't help, either. Another big issue is that the team's new No. 1 wide receiver is still settling in with his new quarterback.
Here's ESPN's David Newton noting how often Tetairoa McMillan and Bryce Young haven't been on the same page over the last two weeks.
ESPN on Bryce Young, Tetairoa McMillan chemistry
"They had an almost magical chemistry all offseason and through Week 2. But it has been off since. Before this game became embarrassing, Young missed an open McMillan down the left side. And he later missed the rookie with room to run down the right side. McMillan had three catches for 40 yards before Andy Dalton replaced Young. The offense needs that magic to keep pace."
As with any QB-WR combination, success is a two-way street and both Young and McMillan are partially at-fault for Carolina's lack of production in the passing game the last couple weeks.
Through four games McMillan has a pretty low catch rate, reeling in just 18 of 35 targets from Young so far, or barely over 50%. It's normal for a rookie to struggle with drops - Ja'Marr Chase certainly did, and now he's arguably the best receiver in the AFC. McMillan's hands aren't a red flag, but he has dropped a few too many to be really comfortable. He also hasn't scored a touchdown as of yet.
Meanwhile, a large percentage of Young's throws have simply been too far off target for even McMillan's wide catch radius to have a realistic chance at. Young missed on at least two very big deep targets to McMillan in Sunday's loss.
More accurate throws by Young and softer hands by McMillan aren't going to save this team from all of its problems- but if they don't find a way to fix their issues the Panthers might not win another game this season.
