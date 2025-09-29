Carolina Panthers insider points to questionable lineup decision by Dave Canales
Carolina Panthers head coach Dave Canales made so many questionable moves in Sunday's 29-point loss to New England that it's difficult to keep track of all of them. The two draw plays he called on third and long come to mind. So do a dozen other calls that were awfully conservative for a team that was trailing by several touchdowns.
It's not just the bad play-calling after the opening script, either. Canales also made some head-scratching lineup decisions. Even though DJ Johnson failed to set the edge properly over and over against the Patriots Canales refused to give anyone else a chance to see if they could do better.
Elsewhere, Nick Scott and Trevin Wallace continue to get a ton of playing time despite making frequent mistakes on the back end of Carolina's defense. Canales also refused to play Brady Christensen until he was literally down to his last option at right guard.
The Panthers need all the weapons they can get with Adam Thielen in Minnesota and Jalen Coker on injured reserve. However, once again Canales chose to sit rookie wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr., marking the fourth straight game that he was a healthy scratch.
After it was over, Mike Kaye at the Charlotte Observer pointed to playing veteran Hunter Renfrow over Horn as something that has to be reconsidered this week.
Renfrow's comeback is a nice story, and he had one strong quarter against the Arizona Cardinals. However, he hasn't made any kind of impact in the 15 other quarters the Panthers have played this season. Renfrow finished yesterday's game with two catches for 11 yards on six targets.
There may be things that outside observers can't see regarding Horn and why he might be on the inactives list every week. Maybe he can't remember the playbook. Maybe he keeps parking in team owner David Tepper's spot.
Whatever the reason, it's hard to imagine that he could possibly make this passing offense any worse than it already is - and his vertical speed is something that might just help Bryce Young break out of this early-season funk.
Horn might also have value on special teams, where the Panthers got crushed yesterday by an 88-yard punt return touchdown and another 61-yard punt return. He was a star returner in college and might have given them a chance to at least answer some of those big plays they gave up. Instead, he was relegated to standing on the sidelines.
The biggest problem with Canales from where we're sitting is a general lack of urgency that permeates his play-calling, his lineup decisions and everything else.
Canales should be coaching like his job is on the line and tweaking every last possible detail to wring whatever advantages he can. Above all, that should mean putting as much talent on the field as humanly possible. RIgh now he's simply not doing that.
