Bryce Young's numbers on opening drives & after point to huge problem for Panthers
Cue the Something in the Way riff - because all Carolina has are problems. Last week's 30-0 shutout turned out to be an illusion, like an oasis in the desert that disappears as soon as your eyes pull focus. As soon as the Panthers face any opponent that isn't named the Atlanta Falcons, they fall apart.
In Sunday's road trip to Gillette Stadium the Panthers got things off to a good start, taking a 6-0 lead after a sharp opening drive called by head coach Dave Canales and led by starting quarterback Bryce Young. It was all downhill from there, though. The Patriots reeled off 42 unanswered points after that, killing Carolina's playoff hopes and whatever hopes fans may have manufactured after Week 3.
This wasn't the first time that the Panthers' offense has imploded after that initial opening drive, either. These numbers from Dennis Cox at ESPN radio illustrate the problem in black and white.
Long story short, Young has been brilliant on opening drives and terrible on everything that comes after over the last two weeks.
Yikes.
The truth is this is a very poor reflection on both Canales and Young - because outside those initial scripted dozen or so plays that every team goes into a game with they can't seem to figure anything out. It speaks volumes hat even though the Panthers got over the 50-yard line several more times they didn't find the end zone again until garbage time when Andy Dalton was in the game.
While Young deserves his share of the blame, this is more of a coaching issue. Young is still a relatively inexperienced quarterback and he needs a playcaller who can adjust to the situation on the ground better than Canales has.
And the offensive issues after the first drive were far from Carolina's only back-breaking problem yesterday. Their special teams unit was atrocious on punt coverage, their defense could neither stop the run nor get pressure on the quarterback and their rushing attack was just as unimpressive as their passing game for much of the afternoon.
It would be one thing if the Panthers had been overwhelmed by a heavyweight contender, but these 2025 Patriots are not going to the Super Bowl. They're not going to win their division and they're probably not going to get a Wild Card spot, either.
When you're getting regularly blown out by non-playoff teams, something big has to change.
