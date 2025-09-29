Bryce Young's numbers on opening drives & after point to huge problem for Panthers

Bryce Young on the opening drive the last two weeks: 11 of 13 (84.6%) for 122 yds (9.38 YPA), 2 TDs (1 rush, 1 pass)



Bryce on all over drives the last two weeks: 23 of 41 (56.1%) for 149 yds (3.63 YPA), 0 TD



This directly reflects the limits of Dave Canales & Bryce Young.