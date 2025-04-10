ESPN: Panthers almost guaranteed to continue free agency trend in Round 1
With two weeks to go before the 2025 NFL draft, all signs are pointing in one direction for the Carolina Panthers in regards to their first-round pick. While a lot of mock drafts are having the Panthers target either a tight end or a wide receiver with the eighth overall selection, all the beat reporting indicates they're going to go defense with this pick.
The latest report moving in this direction comes from David Newton at ESPN, who says it's almost a guarantee that Carolina will use this pick to continue the work they began in free agency - namely upgrading their defensive front-seven.
"This won't be an all-defense draft like Matt Rhule's in 2020. The Panthers have needs all over the defense, but they want to add an impact wide receiver and depth on the offensive line as well. It is almost a guarantee Carolina uses its first pick -- either at No. 8 or later in the first round -- on a player for the defensive front seven..."
The two top defensive front-seven prospects in this draft class are Penn State edge Abdul Carter and Michigan defensive tackle Mason Graham. Both of them are expected to be off the board by the time the Panthers are on the clock but in the unlikely event either one of them falls, that'll be the pick.
As for the second tier of defensive front-seven prospects, most of the attention is focused on two Georgia edge rushers: Mykel Williams and Jalon Walker. Other prospects in this range include Alabama linebacker Jihaad Campbell, Marshall edge Mike Green, Boston College edge Donovan Ezeiruaku, Michigan defensive tackle Kenneth Grant and Mississippi DT Walter Nolen, who visited the team earlier this week along with Ezeiruaku.
