Panthers' under the radar free agent signing named a 'game-changer'
The Carolina Panthers were hoping to land Milton Williams in NFL free agency, but the New England Patriots swooped in and stole him from under their noses.
The Panthers may have dodged a bullet there, as Williams landed a massive four-year, $104 million contract, which was definitely an overpay.
Carolina then pivoted and signed defensive tackles Bobby Brown and Tershawn Wharton to shore up the interior, and in the case of Brown, it was one of the best bang-for-your-buck additions of the offseason.
The Panthers were able to bag Brown on a three-year, $21 million contract, a fantastic price for a player who proved to be a very solid run stuffer during his time with the Los Angeles Rams.
Carolina struggled mightily in that era this past season, allowing 179.8 rushing yards per game. That ranked last in the league by a wide margin.
But thanks to the acquisition of Brown, the Panthers are more suited to defend opposing ground attacks, and Dean Jones of Cat Crave feels that Brown could absolutely outperform his contract next season, when he carries a cap hit of just $3.1 million.
Jones went as far to call the 24-year-old a "game-changer" for Carolina.
"Brown knows [Ejiro] Evero's schematic demands well after working with him on the Rams," Jones wrote. "He won't fill up the stat sheet, but the player's ability to hold his ground, absorb blocks, and handle double teams effectively will be a massive addition to the ranks."
Brown played in every game with the Rams in 2024, finishing with 44 tackles. As Jones noted, he isn't flashy, but he more than gets the job done and should absolutely provide significant help for the Panthers in the trenches.
