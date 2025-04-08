Panthers urged to take a swing on former All-Pro weapon for Bryce Young
Right now, the Carolina Panthers don't have any All-Pro players on offense. That side of the field is devoid of arguably the biggest honor the NFL has for players at each position. There just so happens to be a former All-Pro, though that award was bestowed a long time ago, on the open market.
It's one that fits a position of need and gives Bryce Young a good weapon. It's also one with extensive experience with Dave Canales, as he was this All-Pro's wide receivers coach during that All-Pro season. Tyler Lockett is available, and Last Word on Sports' Anthony Palacios thinks Carolina could be in line for his services.
"As for the Carolina Panthers, they have two promising pass catchers in Xavier Legette and Jalen Coker. Despite Adam Thielen’s return, this could be his last season, so they could use another veteran in the wideout department," Palacios argued. "Lockett won’t win the job over Thielen, and he doesn’t need to make an impact. These two veterans could help step in at crucial moments when the competition increases in the NFC and help open the field for quarterback Bryce Young."
The Panthers need at least one more wide receiver. In truth, they need someone better than a player who was an All-Pro about a decade ago, but they at least need one more body to fill out the depth chart. They only have four wide receivers right now.
If they're not going to draft someone like Tetairoa McMillan or Matthew Golden, then it would be hard to complain about adding a reliable, savvy veteran who knows Canales well and would be a safety blanket for Young.
However, in the interest of the depth chart filling up, it might be prudent for Carolina to wait to sign anyone, even Lockett, until after the draft. If they don't draft anyone and he's still there (not guaranteed or even likely), then Lockett fits perfectly. If they do draft someone, then signing another makes very little sense.
