All Panthers

ESPN names under-the-radar vet x-factor for Panthers in 2025 NFL season

The Panthers added pass rushers this offseason via free agency and the draft. Meanwhile, a defender who joined the team in 2024 could be primed for a big year.

Russell Baxter

Aug 8, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers linebacker D.J. Wonnum (98) reacts with cornerback Chau Smith-Wade (26) in the first quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
Aug 8, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers linebacker D.J. Wonnum (98) reacts with cornerback Chau Smith-Wade (26) in the first quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Carolina Panthers’ defense was nothing short of horrific in 2024. One of its biggest issues was also a problem the previous season. In 2023, the club finished dead last in the league with 27 sacks. In ’24, that total went up slightly to 32 quarterback traps. That’s 59 sacks in 34 contests, four fewer sacks than the Denver Broncos managed (63) this past season.

Ben Solak of ESPN picked out an “x-factor” for each team in the NFL this upcoming season. He focused on the team’s new-look pass-rushing corps, but picked out a performer who joined the Panthers in 2024 after four seasons with the Minnesota Vikings. Keep an eye on linebacker D.J. Wonnum.

Panthers’ OLB D.J. Wonnum bears watching in 2025

D.J. Wonnum
Jul 26, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers linebacker D.J. Wonnum (98) walks off after practice during training camp. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images / Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

“The Panthers had the league’s worst defense by team pressure rate (25.3 percent) last season," said Solak. "They jumped to 21st (29 percent) from Week 10 on, when Wonnum returned from injury to join the starting lineup. His running mate, Jadeveon Clowney, was released this offseason after the Panthers retooled the entire edge rusher room, adding free agent Patrick Jones II and drafting Nic Scourton (Texas A&M) and Princely Umanmielen (Ole Miss). Wonnum and D.J. Johnson are the only returning players in the room.”

“Last season was Wonnum’s first with Carolina,” added Solak. “In 2023, during his contract season with the Vikings, he had eight sacks and 15 quarterback hits in 15 games; if the Panthers can get even that version of him on the field, it will raise the floor on the room and prevent the rookies from bearing an outsize portion of the snap count too early.”

It’s worth noting that even though Wonnum played and started in only eight games this past season, he finished third behind Clowney and A’Shawn Robinson (who tied for the team lead with 5.5 sacks) with four QB traps. The five-year pro has amassed 27.0 sacks in five NFL seasons, and could be primed for a bounce back season.

- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI - 

Vikings insider names key factor in Adam Thielen trade talks with Panthers

Carolina Panthers 2025 roster cuts tracker: QB Jack Plummer first to go

Panthers should call Patriots about 9-INT safety they’re actively shopping

NFL execs ESPN Panthers stay Jaycee Horn among worst top-100 snubs

Published
Russell Baxter
RUSSELL BAXTER

Russell S. Baxter has been writing and researching the game of football for more than 40 years, and on numerous platforms. That includes television, as he spent more than two decades at ESPN, and was part of shows that garnered five Emmy Awards. He also spent the 2015 NFL season with Thursday Night Football on CBS/NFLN.