ESPN names under-the-radar vet x-factor for Panthers in 2025 NFL season
The Carolina Panthers’ defense was nothing short of horrific in 2024. One of its biggest issues was also a problem the previous season. In 2023, the club finished dead last in the league with 27 sacks. In ’24, that total went up slightly to 32 quarterback traps. That’s 59 sacks in 34 contests, four fewer sacks than the Denver Broncos managed (63) this past season.
Ben Solak of ESPN picked out an “x-factor” for each team in the NFL this upcoming season. He focused on the team’s new-look pass-rushing corps, but picked out a performer who joined the Panthers in 2024 after four seasons with the Minnesota Vikings. Keep an eye on linebacker D.J. Wonnum.
Panthers’ OLB D.J. Wonnum bears watching in 2025
“The Panthers had the league’s worst defense by team pressure rate (25.3 percent) last season," said Solak. "They jumped to 21st (29 percent) from Week 10 on, when Wonnum returned from injury to join the starting lineup. His running mate, Jadeveon Clowney, was released this offseason after the Panthers retooled the entire edge rusher room, adding free agent Patrick Jones II and drafting Nic Scourton (Texas A&M) and Princely Umanmielen (Ole Miss). Wonnum and D.J. Johnson are the only returning players in the room.”
“Last season was Wonnum’s first with Carolina,” added Solak. “In 2023, during his contract season with the Vikings, he had eight sacks and 15 quarterback hits in 15 games; if the Panthers can get even that version of him on the field, it will raise the floor on the room and prevent the rookies from bearing an outsize portion of the snap count too early.”
It’s worth noting that even though Wonnum played and started in only eight games this past season, he finished third behind Clowney and A’Shawn Robinson (who tied for the team lead with 5.5 sacks) with four QB traps. The five-year pro has amassed 27.0 sacks in five NFL seasons, and could be primed for a bounce back season.
