ESPN insider predicts Panthers running back will get dealt at NFL trade deadline
The Carolina Panthers have a whole lot of moveable pieces heading into the 2024 NFL trade deadline. Quarterback Bryce Young will no doubt get some interest, as will wide receiver Diontae Johnson. Other names that have been mentioned asssible trade candidates include Adam Thielen, Jaycee Horn and Jadeveon Clowney - in addition to a pair of running backs.
For now the Panthers say they are not trading starter Chuba Hubbard. However, they made no such claim about their soon-to-be third-string running back, veteran Miles Sanders. ESPN insider Davd Newton says if anyone is going to get dealt at the trade deadline, it's him.
ESPN on Miles Sanders
"Sanders. Coach Dave Canales has said he doesn't see Carolina trading Johnson, even though he can become an unrestricted free agent during the offseason. That could change if the losing continues and the right offer comes along, but it doesn't seem likely. A source close to the situation told ESPN that Hubbard would not be traded even though Brooks (knee) will be ready to play soon. That leaves Sanders, who has two years left on his contract (though Carolina has an out in 2025). He's a proven back who could help a team in need."
While Sanders is probably the best running back that could get traded at the deadline, his contract is pretty far from ideal. Whatever team winds up trading for him will inherit a contract that still has two years remaining, with cap hits totaling around $15 million.
For a 27-year old running back that's kind of a lot, and the deal is getting worse each week he sits behind Hubbard, and now Jonathon Brooks. If the Panthers can even get a seventh-round offered pick for Sanders, they should probably take it to get out from under.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Bryce Young’s former coach ‘emphatic’ Panthers QB will be great
Steph Curry shouts out Panthers on Monday Night appearance
Adam Thielen injury: Vet WR shares update on expected return date
Dave Canales won’t spill details of Andy Dalton-Diontae Johnson talk