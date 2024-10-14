ESPN analyst wants to know why Panthers are not playing Bryce Young
The Carolina Panthers lost again on Sunday at home, this time falling to the NFC South rival Atlanta Falcons. The final score said 38-20 but the Falcons sat on a pick-six at the end, meaning the end result was actually even more lopsided than the score suggests. It wasn't all bad, though. At least the Panthers got strong play from a few rookies, including Xavier Legette, Jalen Coker and Trevin Wallace.
That theme of young players contributing and developing is what the Panthers should be cultivating for the rest of this season, especially because it's not going to end in a playoff run. That's why you an make a case for Carolina putting Bryce Young back on the field. ESPN's Dan Orlovsky is certainly wondering why they haven't made that switch.
ESPN on Panthers sitting Bryce Young
The reason why is because Young played the quarterback position about as poorly as anyone ever has at this level in Weeks 1-2, and head coach Dave Canales knows Andy Dalton gives him a better chance to win games.
The problem with that thinking is that it's about short-term results, which is unfortunately what practically every NFL team and publicly traded company is focused on, especially those that come from David Tepper's area of expertise. Whereas the financial industry is only ever thinking about the next quarterly statement, NFL teams are always trying to get through the next week with a win.
All due respect to Mr. Tepper and all of his money, but that kind of approach isn't going to work for this team - not the way it is constructed right now. The Panthers aren't going to win games no matter who is starting for them right now, therefore they have more to gain by letting Bryce Young take his lumps and lose his ass off, just as long as he's learning from it and growing somehow. He isn't going to do any of that standing on the sidelines functioning as nothing more than Andy Dalton's biggest cheerleader.
The Panthers need to make it clear to Canales that they won't can him even if he loses every game the rest of the season - just as long as he's willing to play youngsters like Jalen Coker and Bryce Young over veterans like David Moore, Andy Dalton and especially Jonathan Mingo.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Younghoe Koo had a message for Panthers after Falcons’ 18-point win
Panthers coach Dave Canales on QB situation, defensive struggles
Xavier Legette and Trevin Wallace dazzle in Panthers’ Week 6 loss
Shannon Sharpe, Stephen A. Smith rip Panthers for latest QB move